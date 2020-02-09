Incidents of abusing, insulting Mahatma Gandhi have increased since BJP came to power: Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at BJP saying that ever since it came to power at the Centre, the incidents of destroying Mahatma Gandhi's statue, abusing and insulting the freedom fighter has increased.

Reacting to Mahatma Gandhi's statue being found vandalised in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, the Congress leader while speaking to reporters said: "Destroying (Mahatma) Gandhi's statue, abusing Gandhi, insulting Gandhi...such incidents are increasing after BJP government came in Centre. And their MPs and Ministers are talking against Gandhi. They want to destroy not only Gandhi's philosophy but Gandhi's name itself."

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found vandalised in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Sunday.

Reacting to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader CP Joshi's comment, Kharge said the party's high command will take notice of it.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has earlier in the day said that the Government of India has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and State government has to implement it as under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre, not of the State. (ANI)

