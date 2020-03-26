Incidents of people flouting COVID-19 lockdown reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): In parts of Andhra Pradesh some people have been following mandatory precautionary measures put in place by the state and the central government, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Rytu Bazaar, a vegetable market in Nandigama town in Andhra has been shifted to a nearby larger ground where more space is available keeping in view the following social distancing advised by the government.

However, neither the buyers nor the sellers are following any safety measures. People are not wearing masks, or standing within the encircled places on the road marked to maintain social distancing. People were seen standing in large crowds outside the shops despite directives of the government.

On the other hand, vendors are selling vegetables at higher prices. They are not even displaying the appropriate prices of the vegetables.

According to the director of Health and Family Welfare, two new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state. Now, there are 10 positive cases in the state.

The government has also ordered that strict action would be taken against those flouting the preventive rules and lockdown measures in the state. (ANI)

