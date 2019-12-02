Inclement weather, low visibility resulted in flight delay, says GoAir
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 15:21 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A combination of factors such as inclement <a href="/search?query=weather">weather</a>, <a href="/search?query=low visibility">low visibility</a> conditions and <a href="/search?query=runway">runway</a> maintenance in certain parts of the country have resulted in consequential <a href="/search?query=delay">delay</a> on the network, which was further aggravated with flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew, said <a href="/search?query=GoAir">GoAir</a> spokesperson on Monday.<br />"All the passengers have been taken care of and served refreshments. The airline has initiated all possible steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers. <a href="/search?query=GoAir">GoAir</a> sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," added <a href="/search?query=GoAir">GoAir</a> spokesperson in the press statement. <br />Earlier today, as many as 10 <a href="/search?query=flights">flights</a> of <a href="/search?query=GoAir">GoAir</a> were reported to be running late from Delhi airport due to the non-availability of the cockpit crew, said an Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport official.<br /><a href="/search?query=GoAir">GoAir</a> sources said: "We have reported <a href="/search?query=delay">delay</a> of some <a href="/search?query=flights">flights</a> as cockpit crew's FDTL is over. We are arranging other crew for the operations."<br />Airlines have found that FDTL issues occurred because of sudden bad <a href="/search?query=weather">weather</a> in some sectors where the crew were stranded for up to four hours. (ANI)<br /></p>