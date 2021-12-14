Inclusion of women in judiciary will substantially improve justice delivery system: CJI Ramana

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Tuesday said that the inclusion of women as judges and lawyers in the country will substantially improve the justice delivery system and they can bring a different perspective to the law which will enrich the legal field.

Chief Justice Ramana, speaking at the felicitation of Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli by Women in Law and Litigation (WILL), said he believes that it is essential to promote women in law and litigation.

He said representation of women at all levels within the profession is quite low.

"Women constitute only around 30 per cent of the judges in our lower judiciary on average. Some states have a good number of women judges, whereas in other states the representation is abysmal. In High Courts, the percentage of women judges is a mere 11.5 per cent. In the Supreme Court we have 4 sitting women judges, out of 33 in office," CJI said.

The situation of women lawyers in the country is not any better, he said, adding that out of 1.7 million advocates registered, only 15 per cent are women.

CJI said there are various barriers that women face in the legal profession. The continued prevalence of certain attitudes about the role of women in society, this issue is a problem a woman faces regardless of the type of employment.

"Another issue is the bias that women face, whether, from their colleagues or litigants, this bias affects not just women advocates, but also those on the Bench," CJI further said.

"This creates a completely unwelcome atmosphere within Courtrooms for women. It is the duty of all lawyers and Judges to ensure that a friendly environment is created in Courtrooms. Judicial infrastructure, or the lack thereof, is another barrier to women in the profession. Small courtrooms which are crowded and cramped, absence of restrooms, childcare facilities, etc. are all barriers. Nearly 22 per cent of Courts in the country did not have washroom facilities," CJI Ramana said in his speech.

He also said that all these issues cannot be solved in a day, many will take years, and even generations.



"But it needs to be done. There can be no denying that the inclusion of women as judges and lawyers in the country will substantially improve the justice delivery system. Women can bring a different perspective to the law which will enrich the legal field," he said.

"Being an association that is formed by women in law, for women in law, you are specially placed to raise issues facing women and to suggest and push for changes to the status quo," he added.

With such renowned women Judges and senior counsel at the helm of affairs, I am certain there will be positive changes to the system because of your endeavours, CJI further said.

The function organised today to felicitate Justice Hima Kohli, the founder patron of WILL, was attended by women Judges of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court and senior advocates.

CJI said he had studied in Telugu medium till he joined law course and "I have an appeal to make to you all mothers. Please encourage your children to speak in your mother tongue. This will help them think better and learn better."

CJI Ramana said Justice Hima Kohli's achievements speak for themselves. She has always been well known for her case management and her erudite judgments.

"Since her recent elevation to the Supreme Court, she has already authored some important judgments. She has come up to this position by virtue of her ability, hard work and her immense knowledge and experience. As her bench mate, I can state that her level of preparation and her work ethic are unmatched," CJI added.

CJI further said in the gathering, "I just want to say, Sister (Justice Kohli), you are an inspiration to all the young girls and women of this country, in all walks of life. You, and all the other women lawyers and judges, are laying new paths in the legal profession. You are continuously pushing the standard and busting the myths surrounding women in the profession. You have carved out your name already, and I look forward to everything you achieve."

"I can safely state, on behalf of myself and other Judges in the Collegium, that we are glad to have played a role in ensuring that Justice Kohli was elevated to the Supreme Court," said the CJI.

He also urged women lawyers and Judges at the top of legal profession, to raise their voices about the changes that can be made to improve the working conditions and representation of women in the legal profession.

"I will support such initiatives with all my heart," he added. (ANI)

