Inclusive development utmost priority of Himachal Government: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Inclusive development of Himachal Pradesh is the utmost priority of the Congress government, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said here on Friday.

A delegation from his Haroli assembly constituency met Congress leader Agnihotri here today and congratulated him on becoming the first Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

"Inclusive development of the state as well as of Haroli constituency is the utmost priority of the Congress government," Agnihotri said while interacting with the delegation.

He said that from the very first day after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, he was working with complete dedication and enthusiasm so that equitable and balanced development of the entire state could be ensured.



Delegations of various other areas also greeted him.

Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after five years in the recently held assembly elections. The party had won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly riding on anti-incumbency. (ANI)







