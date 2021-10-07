Income Tax Department conducts raids at houses, companies of Ajit Pawar's sisters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the Income Tax department conducted raids at the houses and companies of his three sisters.



Condemning the raids, Pawar called them 'politically motivated'.

"Income Tax department conducted raids at houses and companies of my three sisters. I don't know the reason behind it but these are 'politically motivated' raids. They are doing a low-level of politics. I feel bad," he stated. (ANI)

