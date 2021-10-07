Income Tax Department conducts searches on big syndicate involving businessmen, middlemen in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has carried out a search operation that commenced on September 23 on a big syndicate involving certain businessmen/middlemen in Maharashtra and some persons holding public offices.

The intelligence was developed over six months.

In all, 25 residential and 15 office premises were covered under the search, while four offices were covered under survey.

An official release said that some suites in Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai, permanently rented by two of the middlemen and used for meeting their clients, were also subjected to search.

The syndicate, consisting of businessmen/middlemen/associates and persons holding public offices, used various code names in their records and in one case had back-dated records by 10 years. The total transactions detected during this search are to the tune of Rs 1050 crore.

The release said that the middlemen provided end-to-end services to corporates and entrepreneurs from land allotment to obtaining all governmental clearances.

Despite using encrypted modes of communication and sanitising devices, the Income Tax teams were able to recover critical digital evidence and also located a secret hideout from where incriminating evidence was recovered.

'Aangadiyas' was used for the transfer of cash and Rs 150 lakh was seized from one of the angadiyas during the search.

The documents recovered include a summary of overall cash generated and disbursed giving particulars of the amounts received and receivable, each being more than Rs 200 crore.



Key areas of generation of this money have been found to be cash paid by bureaucrats for getting key postings under a certain Ministry, cash paid by the contractors for getting payments released.

Major amount of cash collected had been distributed to various persons, including someone who is mentioned under a code name.

"One of the businessmen/middlemen had also amassed huge unaccounted income by purchasing lands from farmers and transferring the same to government undertakings/big corporates. Many senior bureaucrats/their relatives and other prominent people have been found to have invested in these schemes," the release said.

It said the evidence unearthed at the office premises includes date-wise transactions for a certain period of cash deposits of around Rs 27 crore and cash payments of around Rs. 40 crore.

"Evidence has been found of cash payments to the tune of Rs. 23 crore made to various persons, whose names are prefixed with various code words," the release said

"The said middleman received payments from various businessmen and industrialists for getting lands under the schemes of government undertakings, the extension of tenders/mining contracts etc. In a WhatsApp chat, particulars of cash transactions have been found showing receipts of cash of around Rs. 16 crore and outflow of around Rs. 12 crore," it added.

The release said some of the persons searched have their own real estate and construction businesses, in respect of which evidence of cash receipts/payments have also been found.

"Voluminous digital data has been recovered and seized from mobile phones, pen-drives, hard drives, iCloud, e-mails etc. which is being examined and analyzed," it said.

So far, cash of more than Rs 4.6 crore and jewellery valued at Rs. 3.42 crore have been seized.

Four lockers found during the search operation have been put under restraint orders. (ANI)

