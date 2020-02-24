Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing of Income Tax department on Monday conducted surveys on half dozen film production houses in Mumbai including Dharma Production, sources said.
According to sources in the department, surveys were carried out where certain issues of misclassification of heads under which TDS has been made have been detected. (ANI)
Income Tax department conducts surveys on film production houses in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:46 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing of Income Tax department on Monday conducted surveys on half dozen film production houses in Mumbai including Dharma Production, sources said.