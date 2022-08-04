Income Tax department searches 36 premises of Jaipur's Aashish Group

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] August 3 (ANI): The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted a search at 36 premises of the Aashish Group in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

According to the sources, the Income Tax Department conducted a search operation at the 36 premises of the Aashish Group which is in the hotels and jewellery business.

Associates of the promoter were also covered in this search.

Aashish Group is headquartered at Vaishali Nagar in Jaipur. (ANI)