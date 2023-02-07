Income tax raids at JD(U) MLC's premises and his close aide

Arrah (Bihar) [India], February 7 (ANI): Income tax on Tuesday, conducted raids on the premises of Janta Dal United Member of Legislative Council Radhacharan Sah and his close aide in Bihar's Patna and Arrah.

The Income Tax Department has tightened its noose on JDU MLC Radhacharan Sah.

The team of the Income Tax Department reached on Tuesday morning and raided various locations of Radha Charan Sah alias Seth, the state general secretary of JDU, elected from the Buxar civic area.

The Income Tax Department team raided the Babu Bazar residence, Anaith residence and Ramna Maidan Shaheed Bhawan hotel since Tuesday morning.

Apart from this, there is information about raids underway in other places including Patna and Delhi.



The case is said to be related to disproportionate assets.

In April 2022, NDA's JDU candidate cum former MLA Radha Charan Sah alias Seth ji won for the second consecutive time in the Bhojpur co-Buxar MLC elections.

He defeated the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) candidate of the Grand Alliance, Anil Samrat.

In July 2022, Radha Charan Sah, a member of the Legislative Council from Bhojpur district, was nominated as the State General Secretary of JDU. He has been close to the top leaders of JDU.

In the past, he was also in RJD for a long time.

Further details of the raids are awaited. (ANI)

