Income Tax sleuths raid BRS MLC's residence, realty firms

New Delhi [India], Februray 1 (ANI): The Income Tax sleuths were conducting raids at real estate companies in Hyderabad and other places, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the searches were being carried out at Rajpushpa, Vertex and Muppa real estate companies.

Officials also conducted searches at BRS MLC Venkat Ram Reddy's residence.

"Income Tax officials are conducting searches at Rajpushpa, Vertex and Muppa real estate companies. Officials are conducting raids at more than 50 places in Hyderabad and other places. Searches are also underway at BRS MLC Venkat Ram Reddy's residence," said sources.



Earlier on January 18, the Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at real estate companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

According to sources, the raids were conducted in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions.

The Income Tax officials also raided the residences of the directors of these companies.

"Income Tax officials conducting raids at real estate companies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Raids going on in the offices of Sri Aditya Homes, CSK Builders and Oorjitha constructions. Officials also raided the residences of the directors of the companies," said a source.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

