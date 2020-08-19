Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): BJP leader Jay Panda on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict to handover the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that the late actor had symbolised aspirational India and the apparent inconsistencies in his death have created a wave of anger throughout the country.

"Like some other success stories, Sushant Singh Rajput had symbolised aspirational India that you can come from any part of India and still succeed. The apparent inconsistencies in his death have created a wave of anger throughout the country," Panda told ANI.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

