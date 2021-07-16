Incorporate face mask into our lives as a new normal: Health Ministry urges citizens

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday urged citizens to keep wearing face masks adding that we should incorporate it into our lives as this is the new normal.

During a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, "Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal."

"We have noticed that recovery has increased and there is also a decline in daily positive cases, but still, there are a few areas of concern. There are 47 districts in the country where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent," he added.

Whereas, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog asserted that two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave.

"One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave," said Paul. (ANI)