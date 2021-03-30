Incorporating happiness in academic curriculum crucial towards empowering nation: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday inaugurated "Anandam: The Center for Happiness" at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu virtually and said incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum is crucial towards empowering our nation.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal congratulated IIM Jammu for the new venture and defined the need for "Anandam: The Center for Happiness", and said that incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum of students is a very crucial step towards empowering our nation.

This step will take our education system to newer heights, similar to the times of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, a press release issued by the Ministry of Education stated.

He explained how Anandam: The Center for happiness aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to transform India's education system by 2021. He concluded his speech by encouraging other institutions of the country to have their own centre for happiness, to help students live a stress-free life.

According to the press release, the Minister said that students and faculty tend to undergo stress due to deadlines, coursework, teaching-load, and professional and personal life pressure. This tends to result in depression and anxiety amongst the teachers as well as students.

Hence, the centre will help people overcome mental stress and help spread positivity and it will encourage and propagate holistic development for all the stakeholders at IIM Jammu, he added.



Lieutenant Governor, Jammu, and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha; Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar virtually graced the occasion.

He further said that the purpose of establishing 'Anandam' at IIM Jammu is to bring holistic well-being. Regular physical exercises at the Center will contribute to the wellness at the physical level for both the students and the faculty, he added.

Pokhriyal further informed that the Center envisions that all shall attain the state of ananda through conscious efforts. There are going to practice for breathing exercises like pranayama and mindfulness, which help in enhancing vitality. Other than this, the practice of Meditation and contemplation will also be encouraged, the press release read.

The Minister also informed that the prime activities envisaged under the concept of 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness' will be divided into five broad categories, namely, Counselling, Holistic wellness, Elective courses on Happiness Development, Research and Leadership & Faculty Development. The Advisory Board of Experts for the Center constitutes of numerous experts from academics, research, and industry, he added.

According to the press release, while addressing the participants Sinha provided his idea of happiness wherein he gave us an example of our neighbouring country, Bhutan, which is ranked very high in the happiness index.

He said that "The right way to measure wealth is to measure happiness and not money". He explained the benefits of yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices for students to maximize their overall performance that staying happy is the best prayer that anyone can offer to a god and is a real idea of happiness.

The Center for Happiness acquires its name 'Anandam' from the Indian wisdom tradition where the pure consciousness is being as "anandam". "Anandam" doesn't aim for only happiness but knowing the truth, doing good, and enjoying the beauty around. The tagline for "Anandam" further reinforces its ideology that it will work for the well-being of all. The tagline "Sarvabhutahiteratah" stands for being always engaged for the well-being of all, the press release stated. (ANI)

