'Increase fuel price in one go': Kharge's satirical jibe at Centre

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid the rising fuel prices across the country, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikharjun Kharge satirically called for increasing the fuel prices in one go instead of hiking it in parts.

Hitting out at the Centre on the rising fuel prices, Kharge called it a Centre's "agenda" to increase prices of items "one-by-one."

"They are increasing prices by 80 paise, sometimes by Re 1. If they (Centre) want to increase the price, then increase it in one go. Be it Rs 10, 15 and 20," the Congress leader told ANI.

"They are troubling the people by increasing the prices like this. They are playing with the lives of the common man," he added.

After the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in four states in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Kharge blamed that party for doing whatever they like.

Condemning the price rise, he said, "After winning election in four states, they feel like whatever they do will work. I condemn such things."

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Thursday.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked for two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram. IGL has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday.

Speaking on the Birbhum violence in West Bengal killing eight people, Kharge blamed "political vengeance" for the incident.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader alleged that the party covers up such incidents in states ruled by them.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village on Thursday. (ANI)