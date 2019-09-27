Increase in minority population is set back to communal harmony: Giriraj Singh

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Linking the demography of an area to communal harmony, Union Minister Giriraj Singh here on Friday said that communal harmony has suffered in those areas where the population of majority community has gone down and blamed the minority community for the "population explosion".

The minister also claimed that India's population stands at "150 crore contrary to 130 crore as stated by various agencies".

"Is it not true that where ever the majority population has gone down, the communal harmony has also gone down? I say it straight forward," said Singh while speaking at an event here.

"If the population continues to grow at the same rate, in 2040 there would be at least 250 districts where people would not dare to shout slogans in praise of Mother India," said Singh while emphasising the need to have population control law for persons belonging to every religion.

"There are Islamic countries where they have the law on population. Their religion doesn't come in the way. It comes in the way only in India as it is related to votes. I don't want to take you to Kairana. We have 5000 Kairana villages. If this population law doesn't get enacted, there will be no communal harmony left," he said.

He stressed upon the need to have a population control law in order to maintain "communal harmony" in the country. While making exhortations that population control bill should not be linked to religion, Singh said that communal harmony will take a serious hit if population control law does not get enacted in the country.

He also announced a three-day 'Yatra' from Meerut on October 11 culminating in Delhi on October 13, to press his mission to make population control bill a reality.

"Azaan is louder than temples because it's a 'Sanatan' religion. No one object to it. We are taught the world is our family. Those from the majority in the country have a big heart. My pain is that we can't let India become Pakistan," said the minister.

The minister proposed to have stringent laws like China have for the population control.

"If I ask those sitting here and I ask about their siblings, the average would be two. If this is the population among us, then where is population coming from? From China" asked Singh, implying that the minority community is the root cause of "population explosion."

"People ask me why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not running the country at the pace of China. I said because they don't have the Jantar Mantar. They don't have an Opposition who delays Triple Talaq Bill like laws," he said.

"I propose that laws should be made in line with laws in China. Those who beget more children, their voting rights should be taken away. Economic sanctions should be imposed on such people," added the minister. (ANI)

