Incriminating material recovered from residence of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Incriminating material has been recovered here in Balrampur from the residence of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf who was arrested in the national capital on Saturday.

"Incriminating materials including a brown colour jacket containing three explosive packets and a blue colour check jacket containing four explosive packets which were removed safely, leather belt containing explosive 3 kg approximately recovered," said Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).



"Total 8-9 kg approx explosive in 4 different polythenes. Three cylindrical metal boxes (Himgange Oil boxes) containing explosive and electric wires wrapped with transparent tape. Two cylindrical metal boxes (Himgange Oil boxes) in which ball bearings are pasted. One wooden broken box (target practice), one ISIS flag, one packet containing 12 small boxes containing ball bearings and two Lithium batteries of 4V each were also seized," he added.



Other than these, the police also recovered one lithium battery 9V, two cylindrical metal boxes, one Ampere metre yellow colour, two iron blades attached in parallel to each other and connected to electric wires from both sides, one wire cutter, two mobile chargers, table alarm watch attached with electric wires and one black colour tape, Kushwaha said.

On Saturday, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Yusuf, who was carrying two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, the police said. Uttar Pradesh sounded a high alert on Saturday following the arrest of the ISIS operative.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Mustakim Khan (36) aka Abu Yusuf Khan aka Yusuf Khan, is a resident of village Badhiyaa Bhaisaahi, Utraula in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

