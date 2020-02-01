IND-SAT exam to provide scholarship to Asian, African students to study in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to 'Study in India'.

"IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to 'Study in India'," said Sitharaman during the presentation of the Budget.

Stating that the government will soon announce a new education policy, she said: "Now, degrees can be taken online soon and will be offered by the top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked institutes."

She said 150 higher institutes will start apprentice training for 'general category students' and that a 'national police university' and a 'national forensic science university' were proposed to be set up. (ANI)