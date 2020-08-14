Independence Day: 926 police personnel awarded medals

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 926 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, according to a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action, the MHA said.

"President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 80 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 631 police personnel," it said.

The majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among others include 55 personnel from CRPF, 81 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 16 from Delhi Police, 14 from Maharashtra and 12 from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (ANI)

