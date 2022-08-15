Independence Day celebrated across J-K, tricolour hoisted on top of Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with fervour and zeal. The tricolour was hoisted on top of the historic Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Monday morning amid the chants of the slogan 'bharat mata ki jai'.



A 750-square feet national flag that has travelled from Sikkim to Antarctica was displayed at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.



A large number of people including a group of martial arts students gathered and waved the national flag at Lal Chowk to celebrate the country's freedom.

On the completion of 75 years of independence and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Army under the aegis of 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles carried out an expedition to summit Mount Harmukh, said the Indian army.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah hoisted the national flag at his residence to celebrate Independence Day, informed National Conference.



In district Udhampur, Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.

The function was held on the premises of Govt PG College (Boys), Udhampur where District Development Council Chairman Lal Chand was the chief guest, hoisted the National Flag and took a salute at an impressive march past presented by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SKPA and NCC students and children drawn from various educational institutions.

Students through cultural programmes spread messages to the youngsters to say no to drugs and divert their energy into positive ways, participating in the development of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna (IAS), Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur Dr Vinod (IPS) and other officers of the district administration, as well as police were present on this occasion.

Earlier on Monday morning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his speech urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take a pledge to make the Union Territory Nasha-Mukt (free of drugs), Bhrashtachar-Mukt (corruption free) and Rojgaar-Yukt (employable).

"Jammu and Kashmir is on the move. I call upon every section of society to make their valuable contribution to a happy, peaceful and prosperous Union Territory. On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to make Jammu and Kashmir Nasha-Mukt, Bhrashtachar-Mukt and Rojgaar-Yukt," he had said while addressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Sinha had said that the administration has decided that August 5 will be celebrated as Freedom from Corruption day every year in Jammu and Kashmir and continuous drives against corruption will be conducted throughout the year.



"Three years back, PM Modi lit a lamp of modern economic and social development in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir administrations made notable achievements. Despite various challenges, we completed 50,726 projects in last financial year with a five-time speed," he had said.

The Lieutenant Governor had said that in the new Jammu and Kashmir, the base of the 21st century for realising the dreams and hopes of the youth is being prepared.

The town of Sopore which was once a hotbed of separatist politics witnessed a first-of-its-kind Tiranga Rally on Saturday.

A big Tiranga rally was taken out to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday.

The Tiranga rally was conducted under the stewardship of Sopore local authorities in collaboration with MC Sopore from Clock Tower, Sopore to Police station Sopore.

The rally was headed by the president of Municipal Council Sopore Masarat Kar and joined by various other civil administration officials, students from various schools and locals.

It was after a gap of about 32 years that such a magnanimous Tiranga rally was held in the main town of Sopore.



The presence of scores of students, locals and other people proved that the people of Sopore are looking for change and prosperity in the region.

The school children, locals led by MC President, held Tiranga in their hands and passed through the market. The move was appreciated by the locals and shopkeepers of the area.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

