Independence Day celebrated at Kedarnath temple

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The chief priest of Kedarnath temple Shankar Linga on Saturday hoisted the national flag at the temple premises on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

The flag was hoisted at 11 thousand 700 feet above the sea level in the presence of local people and employees associated with the temple.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day in a relatively muted manner in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of any crowding, Ministry of Defence ensured that seating enclosures and walkways were laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.

Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, were provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees at the Red Fort. (ANI)

