Independence Day celebrations at CM Camp Office in Andhra, Chief Advisor hoists flag

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The celebrations on the 74th Independence Day were held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Amaravati here on Saturday, where Ajeya Kallam, Chief Advisor to the CM, hoisted the national flag.

Chief Minister's Secretary Salman Arokiyaraj, Additional Secretaries K Dhananjay Reddy, J Murali, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Krishnamohan Reddy, other officials also participated in the celebrations.

The officials also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, after which sweets were distributed among all the attendees, including the police officers deployed on the spot.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar also marked Independence Day by hoisting flats in Nellore and Kurnool districts respectively.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.

The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

