Independence Day: Full dress rehearsal held at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of 75th Independence Day, a full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Friday.

"I pay my respects to all the sacrifices made by armed forces and police for the country," said PK Pole Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

"My message for the people is that we are going to celebrate 75th independence day this coming Sunday and 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'," the Divisional Commissioner added.



"Many freedom fighters of our nation have been martyred while they were fighting for our freedom, be it Netaji Subash Chandra Bose or Mahatma Gandhi, the list is big but this day holds a lot of importance to our county," he further said.

"I also appeal to the youth of the state to join the forces, it will lead you towards a bright future while you are severe for the nation," he added.

Earlier in the day, to emphasize the importance of the national festival and to convey the message of maintaining peace and harmony to the general public, the Srinagar district police has decorated the city's roads with hoardings ahead of Independence day celebrations. (ANI)

