Independence Day hoardings ignite spirit of patriotism in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): To emphasize the importance of the national festival and to convey the message of maintaining peace and harmony to the general public, the Srinagar district police has decorated the city's roads with hoardings ahead of Independence day celebrations.



Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gh Mohid-u-din said, "The most important area of Srinagar is the East Zone. The district police, Srinagar has put up hoardings in the area as decoration ahead of Independence Day to remind the general public of the important national festival and convey a message of happiness, and maintain peace and harmony. More such hoardings shall be put up across Srinagar shortly."



Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, security forces including Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a joint drone surveillance drill in Srinagar.



The surveillance exercise is being conducted to keep a watch at the areas near Lal Chowk and the Independence Day parade stadium in Srinagar.

"With the help of the drones, we are able to keep a watch at a larger area. We are trying to keep any negative elements at bay," SP Headquarters Arif Shah told ANI.

DSP Gh Mohid-u-din said, "The drill is being conducted as Independence day is around the corner. We will keep an eye on the areas near the Independence Day parade stadium till August 15 as it is a very sensitive area."

"The drones can help us to detect any activities or a person with the wrong intension and we take immediate action against it. We will have an accurate surveillance record, " he said.

The exercise will continue till August 15. (ANI)

