Independence Day parade held at historic ridge in HP with great fervour despite heavy rain and fog

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh, celebrated 76th Independence Day with great zeal and fervour. The State Level Independence Day programme was presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who hoisted the National Flag at Sarahan in the state's Sirmaur district.

Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla's urban development minister and local legislator, hoisted the Indian National flag on the historic Ridge maiden. On Monday, despite rain and fog, the police, Home Guards, NCC and NSS Cadets, Scout and Guide, State Police Band, Women Police Wing, and Home Guard Women Wing marched on Shimla's Ridge Maidan.

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebration, young schoolboys and girls perform plays, cultural performances, songs, and poetries in Shimla.



The Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj felicitated the policemen, students and employees for their hard work and the students' performances were also recognised and rewarded.

Urban development said that the contribution of the martyrs and freedom fighters needs to be remembered. He said, "Today, it is the time to pay tribute to those freedom fighters and martyrs."

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched this year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Amrit Mohtsav, has resulted in everyone hoisting the Tricolour in every household. (ANI)

