Independence day: RPF on high alert near Siliguri

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], August 13 (ANI): In view of 75th Independence Day, the Railway Protection Force(RPF) is taking safety and security measures at all railway stations including New Jalpaiguri near Siliguri under Northeast Frontier Railway's Katihar division to avoid any unwanted incident.



According to the RPF, they started special ops alert on August 9, 2021, and most of the senior officers are now present at the sensitive places around the stations including the railway tracks. Along with this, RPF is regularly keeping in touch with the local police to avoid any unwanted circumstances.

Sanjib Saha, Officer of RPF at New Jalpaiguri Station said, "It is very normal to receive threat calls before Republic day and Independence day. But RPF is fully ready to challenge the treats. So, we have started routine checking through CCTV, dog squad, and other activities." (ANI)

