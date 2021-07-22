Independence Day: There will be 360-degree drone coverage for Aug 15, says Addt'l DCP North

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): In view of the security arrangement at Delhi's Red Fort for Independence Day on August 15, Anita Roy, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, on Wednesday said that there will be a 360-degree drone coverage to counter unfriendly objects for the day.

"To counter anti-drone challenge staff is being trained on how to respond to unfriendly objects. Coordinated training with Air Force, National Security Guard (NSG), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in progress. 360-degree anti-drone coverage on the day of the arrangement," she said.

"Staff deployment for security checks has been in force for two months. Internal checks at markets, near Chandni Chowk area and inside Red Fort are being done," she added.



Talking to ANI on the visitors' count for Independence Day, Roy said, "The traditional arrangement with the presence of school students, invitees, over 10,000 general public will be scaled down by 50 per cent for August 15."

Regarding the security at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Roy said, Delhi Police are in continuous touch with the Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau's alert as well.

"This time, there will be a triple-layer arrangement for security, wherein along with the state borders, all roads leading to Red Fort and the close vicinity of Red Fort will be barricaded and blockage points from the anti-Kisan point of view. The barricading will continue till late in the evening, even after the event is over," she said.

Archaeological Survey of India notified that the Red Fort would be shut for the public from July 21 to August 15 till Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

