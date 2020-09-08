Independent MLA distributes 100 free mobiles for online education

Porvorim (Goa) [India], September 8 (ANI): Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Monday distributed 100 free mobiles to different needy students to help them in their online education.

Khaunte, who is a former IT minister, said that the scheme to provide fiber at every household should be given stress by the government during the pandemic situation so that the issue of connectivity is solved, said a press note.

"We need to support the needy students, if we are looking at online as the future of education considering the covid pandemic," he said.

khaunte said that many parents have lost their jobs and also have suffered a financial setback due to COVID. "In such a situation, it becomes difficult for the parents to buy mobile phone for their child. The child has to wait for the parent to come back from his work to use the phone for online education," he said.

"If we are talking about equality in education, we will have to provide the gadgets to the needy students," Khaunte said.

The MLA said that the state government stopped cyberage scheme at the time when it was needed. "The Chief Minister is not ready to work out plans to help the needy students, due to which we had to step in," he added.

Khaunte said that Porvorim Rising will be reaching each and every needy student providing them the help.

He said that the campaign by Porvorim Rising asking to donate smartphone got tremendous response. Khaunte contributed his salary for the initiative. (ANI)

