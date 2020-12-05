India achieved replacement, adopting alternative methods for single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Replacement of single-use plastic items is important and India has practically achieved replacement and is adopting alternative methods, said Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment on Friday.

He further stated that India has already banned single-use plastic and categories have also been made.

"There have been people's awareness movements built around this too and the ban has achieved tremendous success and will be taken to the logical end," he added.

In a virtual meeting with Patricia Espinoza, Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, said that today many countries are pushing the climate change agendas to 2050. Taking actions today is more important than long term rosy targets, Javadekar tweeted.

"I welcome the proposal of India and France putting in joint efforts towards climate change and sustainability, particularly towards preventing the use of single-use plastic," he added. (ANI)