India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases; active caseload lowest since March 2020

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): With 32,937 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload stands at 3,81,947, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday.

The active cases constitute 1.18 per cent of the total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With this, the cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 3,22,25,513.

The country also reported 35,909 recoveries in the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 97.48 per cent. As many as 3,14,11,924 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 so far.

According to the health ministry, the death toll climbed to 4,31,642 with 417 new fatalities.

The daily positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 day and it currently stand at 2.79 per cent. Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.01 per cent.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 49,48,05,652 samples were tested up to August 15 of which 11,81,212 were tested on August 15.

Meanwhile, 17,43,114 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country to 54,58,57,108. (ANI)