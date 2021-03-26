India administered 5.46 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.46 crore with 5,46,65,820 doses being given on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

These include 80,18,757 Health Care Workers who have taken the 1st dose and 50,92,757 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 85,53,228 Front Line Workers (1stdose), 33,19,005 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,42,50,649 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 54,31,424 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.



Total 15,20,111 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixty-Ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 14,07,520 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,12,591 Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Meanwhile, six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded by India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of these, Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded the biggest single-day jump in total infections ever since the pandemic hit India.

India has reported 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases. (ANI)

