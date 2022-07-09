India administered more than 8 lakh covid-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): More than 8 lakh Coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the country on Saturday till 7 pm, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

According to the Ministry, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination crossed the 198.75 crore (1,98,75,32,165) mark today, with as many as 8,95,664 vaccine doses administered today.

The Ministry reported that the daily vaccination tally is likely to be increased with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The Ministry informed a total of 4,97,14,895 Precaution Dose have been administered to the people with 58,54,133 and 1,08,67,763 being given to the Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers respectively, and the remaining have been jabbed to the people above 18 years of age.

Notably, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,25,028 at the rate of 0.29 per cent.

The country recorded 16,104 recoveries in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries in the nation to 4,29,53,980 with the recovery rate standing at 98.51 per cent.



According to the Ministry, India recorded as many as 18,840 new cases in the last 24 hours, with which the country's daily positivity rate stood at 4.14 per cent and its weekly positivity rate at 4.09 per cent.

It further informed that 86.61 crore total tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 4,54,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

A total of 43 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country has gone up to 5,25,386.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,26,795 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to date are 1,98,65,36,288.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Following the surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

