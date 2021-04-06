India administers 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day, highest single day coverage so far

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): India administered more than 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day vaccine coverage so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

According to a press statement by the ministry, the cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 8 crores and the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far has surpassed 25 crores.

"In a landmark achievement in India's fight against COVID-19, more than 43 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single day vaccination coverage in the country so far," said the official statement

"On day 80 of the vaccination drive on April 5, a total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose and 4,00,461 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the statement said.

"In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 8.31 cr today. The first dose vaccinations have also exceeded the landmark figure of 7 crore (7,22,77,309) doses," it said.

"Cumulatively, 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,83,816 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,60,061 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,71,162 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,28,713 Front line Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 42,64,691 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,41,06,071 1st dose beneficiaries and 8,12,237 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,94,82,464 (1st dose) and 3,85,527 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above," the statement said.

The Ministry said that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country has crossed the 25 crore mark adding that "The cumulative positivity rate has marginally increased to 5.07 per cent."

However, the government of India informed that the number of daily new cases continue to rise in the country. 96,982 new cases and 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's total active caseload has reached 7,88,223. It now comprises 6.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

"Eight States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have shown a steep rise in new COVID daily cases. 80.04% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states," the release said

Maharashtra alone accounting for nearly 57.42 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,288, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 while Karnataka reported 5,279 new cases.

"Thirteen States or Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh," the release added. (ANI)