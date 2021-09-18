India administers more than 2.25 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In a historic achievement, India administered more than 2.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

With this achievement, India clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by jabbing 466 doses per second today.

"Along with the #WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive, India is now a proud title-holder of the country with the #WorldsFastestVaccineDrive 466 #COVID19 vaccine doses per second is a monumental achievement! #VaccineSeva," tweeted the office of union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Minister on his personal Twitter handle said, "India has administered historic 2.25 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses until now - and we are still counting! #VaccineSeva"

This achievement coincides with the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lauding this achievement, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19."

To boost the morale of the health care workers across the country, Health Minister also made a surprise visit to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital today and appreciated the work of these workers.

The country also observed the "World Patient Safety Day" on Friday. This year's theme on the World Patient Safety Day is ''Safety in Maternal and New-born care''.

Following this achievement today, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 77.24 crores. India commenced its COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

As India administered over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses today, Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive and said the country's health workers showed the power of India to the world through their hard work.

"New World Record! On the occasion of the birthday of the world's most popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a new record of administering more than 2.25 crore COVID vaccine doses has been achieved in the country today. Under the leadership of Modi ji, our health workers showed the power of India to the world through their hard work," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)