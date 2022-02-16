India administers over 173.86 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 173.86 crore on Wednesday with the administration of over 41.54 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the health ministry, with the administration of 41,54,476 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 1,73,86,81,675 doses, as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,95,98,966 sessions, it added.

Of the total doses administered so far, 1,03,99,960 health care workers received the first dose and 99,39,631 second vaccine doses; 1,84,06,271 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,73,92,895 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 4,90,49,014 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 42,99,79,799 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.



Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 20,18,15,183 people have received the first dose and 17,70,80,381 have received the second dose whereas 12,60,29,897 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 11,03,22,289 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

The ministry informed that 1,79,73,749 precautionary doses have been administered so far. Of these, 39,47,365 doses were given to healthcare workers, 55,72,301 to frontline workers and 84,54,083 to those above 60 years with co-morbidities.

In the age groups 15-18 years, 5,27,06,855 have received the first dose while 1,75,85,751 have been administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight increase in fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 30,615 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has also increased slightly to 2.45 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 3.32 per cent. At present, the active caseload of India stands at 3,70,240 accounting for 0.87 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

