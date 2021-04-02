India administers over 36 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A total of 36,71,242 Covid-19 vaccines doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

Out of which 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received the second dose.

With this, a total of 6,87,89,138 coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered in India to date.



The third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years began across the country on Thursday.

Till now, Maharashtra has vaccinated the maximum number of people with 65,19,976 doses of vaccine being administered. It is followed by Gujarat where 61,65,176 people have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Friday. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131. (ANI)

