India administers over 36.89 cr COVID vaccines doses so far

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 36,89,91,222, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

40,23,173 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health.

On day-174 of the vaccination drive on July 8, out of the total 40,23,173 vaccine doses that were given, 27,01,200 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,21,973 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.

20,31,634 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,79,901 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 11,18,32,803 vaccine doses were administered in the age group 18-44 years.

10,84,53,590 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 33,79,213 have received their second.

Eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

India reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 44,459 recoveries and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.



With this, total cases mounted to 3,07,52,950 including 4,58,727 active cases and 2,98,88,284 recoveries.



The death toll is at 4,05,939 including the new deaths. (ANI)