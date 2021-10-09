India administers over 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India administered more than 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The ministry further said that the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has nearly reached 94 crores.

"With the administration of 79,12,202 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage nearly reaches 94 Cr (93,99,15,323) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 91,40,316 sessions," the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. (ANI)

