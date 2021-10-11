India administers over 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 95 crores with the administration of 46,57,679 doses in the last 25 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Monday.

According to the provisional reports issued by the ministry at 7 am today, India has administered 95,19,84,373 vaccines so far.

This has been achieved through 92,57,689 sessions.

The country reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days.

The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,27,347.

India logged 193 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 4,50,589.

The country's recovery rate stands at 98.00 per cent, the highest since March 2020. (ANI)