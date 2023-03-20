"India aims to launch global initiative on digital health as institutional framework": Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the country is aiming to launch a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework which will converge the global efforts for digital health and scale up digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to launch a global initiative on digital health as an institutional framework. This framework aims to converge the global efforts for digital health and scale up digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies. It is time to move from 'Silos to Systems' with the collaboration of all countries for enhanced coverage and quality of healthcare services," Mandaviya said while virtually addressing the Global Conference on Digital Health - Taking Universal Health Coverage to the Last Citizen.

He further said that digital solutions hold the capacity to revolutionize the healthcare delivery systems

"Digital solutions hold the capacity to revolutionize the healthcare delivery systems. Digital health is a great enabler in the delivery of healthcare services and has the potential to support overall universal health coverage targets," he said.

He further added that national health policies proved instrumental for various path-breaking digital health interventions ensuring the availability, accessibility and affordability, and equity of health services.

Mandaviya elaborated that through this initiative, "we are building consensus on the promotion of digital public goods as a key enabler in achieving universal health coverage targets through customization and democratization of technologies."

Addressing the challenges in universalization of digital health and enabling equitable access to healthcare services across the world, particularly for low- and middle-income countries, the Health Minister also said, "Aligned with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India provided Co-Win, E-sanjeevani, and Aarogya Setu applications as digital public goods exemplifying our commitment to global health and our role in driving equitable access to critical health solutions".

Reiterating India's commitment towards Universal Health Coverage, the Health Minister cited digital interventions have become the foundations of many crucial health programs such as reproductive child healthcare, Ni-kshay, TB control program, integrated disease surveillance system, and hospital information system among many others.

"India's adoption of digital health as a critical intervention from the onset of the pandemic became a defining juncture as it enabled healthcare services to a wide range of services with ease, reaching the innermost regions of the nation," the health minister added.

Notably, the objective of the Global Conference on Digital Health is to shift the focus from planning to achieving impactful results in the member countries, through a set of digital health initiatives aiming to accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage. The conference will bring together global leaders and health development partners, health policymakers, digital health innovators and influencers, academia and other stakeholders.

Global leaders and health development partners, health policymakers, digital health innovators and influencers, academia and other stakeholders from around the world were also present at the conference. (ANI)