India all set to light candles to beat COVID-19 darkness at '9 pm for 9 min'

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, India is all set to light candles and diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes tonight to fight the "darkness of COVID-19," which has infected over 3,000 people across the country and has claimed 83 lives so far.

People from across the country shared the preparation for tonight's act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 on social media, appealing to each other to come forward and boost the morale of the nation and essential service providers amid the lockdown.

Sir @narendramodi ji,

I'm Ready for #9PM9minute. We all Indians are United against #Covid_19.

We are also thankful to all Corona warriors.

A humble request to you all. Today at nine o'clock, turn off all the lights of the house, stand in the door or balcony of the house and light a candle, lamp or flashlight or mobile flashlight for nine minutes #FightAgainstCoronavirus @PMOIndia

@narendramodi #9???9???? pic.twitter.com/x8BT0LDEHV — ?? Pragya Sharma ?? (@_pragyasharma_) April 5, 2020



Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda have urged the countrymen to come together to participate in Prime Minister Modi's solidarity call to switch off lights, burn candles and diyas.

"In the environment of light, healthy and proper development of human action, knowledge and desire takes place. Come together, lit candles# 9PM9minute," Nadda tweeted.

Sports stars like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have also appealed to the people to participate in Modi's '9 pm-9 minutes' campaign in order to show India's spirit in the battle against coronavirus.

Although the country is under lockdown and all the shops barring those selling essential items are shut, a number of makeshift roadside shops and carts sold earthen lamps or diyas at various places on Sunday.

The earthen lamps, along with other puja materials were also sold near various temples. However, gatherings at the temples and other religious places too are barred.

Those who did not find diyas in their localities contended with candles available at the local general stores.

Prime Minister had on April 3 appealed to the people in a televised address to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by coronavirus pandemic.

"Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister had said in a video message.

He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.

Prime Minister Modi had asked citizens to not assemble anywhere while participating in this programme and emphasised on the importance of social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)