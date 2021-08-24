India among 4 countries to make COVID-19 vaccine in 9 months: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India is among the four countries that made COVID-19 vaccine within nine months.

"In the tenure of preceding governments, India used to get vaccine injections after 40 years. If such a government existed today, you would not have received COVID-19 vaccination. Modi ji promised and implemented the program of self-reliant India. Within nine months, India was among the four countries to make COVID-19 vaccine," he said while addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on the fifth day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

He further informed that work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line has been started.

"Work on railway line from Bhanupali to Bilaspur has begun. In the railway line of 48 km, construction contract for its 20 km track has been given. The rest 28 km will also be done," he said.

The Union Minister further said that the state and Centre are discussing about the Hamirpur railway line.

"After the discussion about state's expenditure on the construction of Hamirpur railway line is completed, the construction will begin," he noted.

He further assured that work will be done in the field of sports in the state.



Thakur has been touring Himachal Pradesh to seek the blessings of people after he was inducted into the new Cabinet.

Earlier today, he offered prayers at Awah Devi temple in Hamirpur.

The Union Minister embarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Thursday from Chandigarh.

Several other Union Ministers who were recently inducted in the Cabinet in July has commenced their Jan Ashirwad Yatra including Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. (ANI)

