India among fastest-growing economies due to Centre's pro-active interventions: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Noting that India has been among the fastest-growing major economies, President Droupadi Murmu has said most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect and this has been possible due to "timely and pro-active interventions from the government".

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the President said India became the fifth largest economy in the world last year and the achievement came amid high global economic uncertainties.

The President said that in the country's mission 'Sarvodaya' (the upliftment of all), the most encouraging has been the progress made on the economic front.

"Last year, India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It needs to be underlined that this achievement comes against the backdrop of high economic uncertainties around the world. The pandemic has entered the fourth year, affecting economic growth in most parts of the world."

She said in its initial phase, COVID-19 also hurt economy">India's economy badly but the country soon came out of the downturn.

"Guided by our able leadership and driven by our resilience, we soon came out of the downturn, and resumed the growth saga. Most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effect. India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and pro-active interventions from the Government. The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, in particular, has evoked great response among people at large."

She said there have also been sector-specific incentive schemes.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that those on the margins have also been included in the schemes and programmes and they have been helped in tiding over difficulties."

The President said that by implementing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana announced in March 2020, the government ensured food security for poor families at a time when the country was facing economic disruption in the wake of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

"Because of this help, no one had to go hungry. Keeping the welfare of poor families paramount, the duration of this scheme was extended successively, benefiting about 81 crore fellow citizens. Further extending this assistance, the Government has announced that even during the year 2023, the beneficiaries will get their monthly ration free of cost," she said.

"With this historic move, the government has undertaken the responsibility of caring for the weaker sections while also enabling them to benefit from economic development," she added.

President Murmu said with the economy on a sound footing, the country has been able to begin and carry forward a series of praiseworthy initiatives.

"The ultimate goal is to create an environment in which all citizens can, individually and collectively, realise their true potential and prosper."

She said as education builds the right foundation and for this purpose, the National Education Policy has introduced ambitious changes.

"It rightly addresses the two-fold aims of education: as an instrument of economic and social empowerment and as a means to explore the truth. The policy makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life, while also preparing the learner for the 21 st century challenges.

She said National Education Policy appreciates the role of technology in expanding and deepening the learning process. (ANI)