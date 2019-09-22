Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

India an attractive destination to relocate supply chains: Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Days after the central government slashed taxes for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India has become an attractive destination for companies to relocate their supply chains from China.
"No country in South East Asia is giving 15 per cent tax rate. India has become an attractive destination for companies to relocate supply chains from China," Sitharaman told reporters here.
The Finance Minister said that the revised tax rates will come into effect for new units set up after October 1 this year, "but production should start on or before 31 March 2023."
The government had on September 20, slashed domestic corporate tax rate to 22 per cent and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units.
"It will be difficult to raise the corporate tax rates from here and if anyone wants to do that, they will have to go to the Parliament and explain the rationale for the same," she said adding that Apple and its ecosystem coming to India is a big signal for foreign companies.
The Finance Minister also ruled out any expenditure cuts.
"The expenditure secretary will hold weekly meetings with all secretaries to push spending by departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) for budgeted expenditure," she said.
Sitharaman expressed hope for 100 per cent disinvestment in Air India this fiscal and said that the government will focus on 23 Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved companies for the same.
The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) is also likely to meet soon to finalise the contours.
"The government has not yet put thoughts into the personal income tax rate rationalization. We have glanced over the task force report on direct tax simplification but the detailed analysis of the report still on," she said.
"I will soon meet private sector banks to give a push to lending," she added.
She also said that the fiscal deficit targets are not being revised at this stage and will take a call on the same at the financial year 2021 budget. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:20 IST

Poetry book on Air Marshal Arjan Singh released in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A leaflet on Marshal of the Air Force and Mrs Arjan Singh Trust was released by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and ex-IAF Chief Arup Raha here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: AIMIM releases second list of candidates for Assembly polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

NIA to file supplementary charge sheet next month against Yasin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a second supplementary charge sheet next month against JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik and four other separatist leaders in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:17 IST

NRG stadium reverberates with chants of 'Welcome Modiji' ahead...

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): India's unity in diversity is on full display at the NRG Stadium here ahead of the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event, with the Indian diaspora sporting everything from traditional kurtas to modern t-shirts, skullcaps and turbans in the jam-packed venue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:55 IST

Bengaluru: K'taka cricket association donates Rs 10 lakh in CM...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday donated a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief work in the state, prior to the start of the third T20 International match between India and South Africa here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP importing issues like NRC, Art 370 to divert attention in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the BJP of importing issues such as National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Article 370 to divert attention from the core issues for the state Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Haryana BJP leaders hold meeting to discuss candidates for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders from Haryana are holding a meeting at the party headquarters here to discuss the candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rajasthan: Case registered against rally driver for killing 3...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A case has been filed against Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their minor son were killed here, said police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Gujarat: IMD issues alert for fishermen

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:42 IST

UP: FIR filed against activist Vijay Singh for drying underwear...

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): An FIR was registered against activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a sit-in strike against corruption and land mafia in the district for the last 24 years, for allegedly hanging underwear to dry in open outside the collectorate office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:31 IST

Kolkata: Puja pandals face shortage of funds ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): While Durga Puja is a few weeks away, the pandals here still need to be completed- the reason being a financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Uttarakhand: School students in Haldwani conduct awareness...

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Ahead of climate action summit in New York City on Monday, government schools student in Haldwani conducted an awareness programme on climate change on Sunday.

Read More
iocl