India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India has asked Pakistan for "unimpeded" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national on death row in a jail there on alleged spying charges.

"Pakistan has been asked yesterday to provide unimpeded consular access to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the ICJ. Their response is now awaited," sources told ANI.

India, on Thursday, had said that the proposal sent by Pakistan to grant consular access to the Indian national was being evaluated as per the guidelines provided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgment. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in the weekly briefing.

This came shortly after Pakistan had announced to grant consular access to Jadhav, who is on death row in the country and is at present lodged in a jail there.

"The proposal sent by Pakistan is being evaluated by us as per the guidelines given by ICJ. Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels," the spokesperson added.

The development comes two weeks after the ICJ ruled in favour of India on the issue of granting consular access to the former naval officer.

The ICJ, in its ruling, asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

In a major win for India, the world court had continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying. It had found that Pakistan had breached the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to him. (ANI)