India, Bangladesh coast guards meet to discuss maritime issues

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) delegation held a regional and zonal commander-level meeting with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Kolkata over coastal security, on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed various common maritime issues like sensitisation of fishermen on cross-border fishing, real-time information sharing, capacity building of Bangladesh Coast Guard through training and expertise sharing on maritime issues.

The Bangladesh delegation, which is on a four-day visit to India from July 15 to 18, was provided with an overview of the measures taken to provide maritime safety and security of the coast of West Bengal and Odisha.

The visiting delegation, led by Captain Shah Mohammed Moyeen Uddin, the Zonal Commander of South Zone met Inspector General Rajan Bargotra, Commander, ICG Region (NE) and his staff.

The meeting was conducted as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two maritime forces with an aim to enhance synergy in undertaking operations pertaining to common interests like Search & Rescue, Pollution Response and Coastal security.

Recently, Bangladesh rescued 13 Indian fishermen and 146 Indian fishing boats were safely returned to an Indian coast Kakdwip by Bangladesh, signifying mutual co-operation and understanding.

The Bangladesh delegation will also visit Haldia on Wednesday, where they will be briefed on the functioning of coastal surveillance network set up of Indian Coast Guard along the Indian coast.

The delegation will also visit Coast Guard hovercraft for familiarisation on shallow water operations. (ANI)