India, Bangladesh enjoy excellent ties, reasons for change in ministerial visits explained: MEA

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): India said on Thursday that its close ties with Bangladesh should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit or two and the two countries enjoy an excellent relationship and are keen to work together to deepen the partnership.

"There have been comments about some of the meeting etc being postponed/cancelled with Bangladesh. We have to understand that, with Bangladesh, there are over 75 dialogue mechanisms which are taking place. Dates are decided through mutual consultation," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at the weekly media briefing.

"Our understanding is a relationship which is as close as between our two countries should not be defined in terms of the postponement of a visit here and there. Bangladesh has explained the reasons why the visit has been postponed," he told reporters.

He said there is a statement from Bangladesh Foreign Minister where he has also mentioned why the joint water commission meet was postponed and the minister essentially said that they did not have the data from the six rivers.

"It has been also understood by authorities in Bangladesh that what is happening over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is `internal matter' of India", the spokesperson said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had recently cancelled their scheduled visits to India. The visits were cancelled after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"We enjoy an excellent relationship with Bangladesh and both countries are keen to work together to further deepen our partnership," Kumar said. (ANI)

