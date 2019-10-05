India, Bangladesh inaugurate 3 more bilateral projects this year

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated three more bilateral projects. The projects include import LPG from Bangladesh, inauguration of the Vivekananda Bhavan at Ram Krishna Mission in Dhaka and inauguration of Bangladesh-India professional skill development Institute at the Institute of Engineers in Khulna.

"I am glad that I got an opportunity to inaugurate three more bilateral projects between India and Bangladesh today. In one year, we have inaugurated total 12 joint projects," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added, "These agreements are the very basis of India-Bangladesh relations and it ensures the prosperity of the people of two nations."

The Prime Minister said that the import of bulk LPGs will benefit both the neighbours, including the creation of exports, income and employment opportunities.

The Bangladesh-India professional skill development Institute will help develop skilled manpower and technicians to support Bangladesh's industrial development. While the Vivekananda Bhavan has been inspired by two great people-- Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa-- who have greatly influenced the lives of the people of the two countries, the Prime Minister stressed.

The Bhavan has a scope to accommodate more than a 100 university students and scholars, Modi said while divulging details of the project.

India and Bangladesh today signed seven agreements in areas of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni river by India for drinking water supply in Tripura, agreement concerning implementation of GoI Line of Credits (LOC) extended to Bangladesh, MoU between University of Hyderabad and University of Dhaka, cultural exchange programme, MoU on co-operation in Youth Affairs, and an MoU on providing coastal surveillance system.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Modi said, "India attaches high importance and priority to its partnership with Bangladesh. It is a matter of great pride that cooperative relations between the two neighbours include."

On her part, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending an inviting to visit India.

"Ram Krishna Mission has been playing a very significant role in the spread of education in Bangladesh. Every year a number of students have been continuing their education with assistance from this institution. It is also working for the social and economic development of Bangladesh. I thank the Government of India for providing financial assistance for this institution," the visiting dignitary said.

She added further, "The decision to import LPGs from Bangladesh into India will help make trade relations more dynamic and also help in fulfilling the energy demands in northeast India."

Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, she also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and discussed on areas of mutual cooperation. She also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.

Hasina will also be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day. (ANI)