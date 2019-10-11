India, Bangladesh navies undertake coordinated patrol in north Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 11 (ANI) The second edition of coordinated patrol between navies (CORPAT) of India and Bangladesh began on Thursday in Northern Bay of Bengal.

The two-day CORPAT will be followed by the maiden edition of bilateral exercise at Visakhapatnam from October 12 to 16.

A Defence Ministry release on Friday said that INS Ranvijay, a guided-missile destroyer and INS Kuthar, an ingeniously built missile corvette are participating in CORPAT along with Bangladesh frigate BNS Ali Haider and guided-missile corvette BNS Shadinota.

With a land boundary of over 4000 km and a maritime boundary, navies of two counties aim to practice and hone their mutual cooperation whilst patrolling near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during CORPAT.



The two navies will undertake exercises entailing the development of mutual communication and sharing of best practices.



The sea-phase would be followed by harbour phase that would include professional interaction between the navies, visits to the Indian Naval training and maintenance facilities at Visakhapatnam.



The release said that the exercise would also include air familiarisation of Bangladesh aircrew towards a better understanding of maritime patrol operations at INS Dega and a ten-day training exercise between Navy's Marine Commandos and SWADS of Bangladesh Navy. (ANI)

