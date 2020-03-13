India-Bangladesh passenger buses, trains to remain suspended till April 15

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that India-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

"India-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along the India-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry will continue," said Anil Malik, an MHA official, during a press briefing here.

The Union Ministry of Health said that so far, 890 evacuees from coronavirus affected countries have been discharged after 14 days of isolation and having tested negative as per the protocols.

"654 evacuees from Wuhan, China, on February 1 and 3 were discharged on February 18. 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China were discharged today after having tested negative for coronavirus in the second round of tests," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry said the government is even prepared to operate special flights to bring back Indians, who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per the protocols.

The government has sent a team of four doctors from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rome. They have just reached Rome with sufficient material and reagents to collect samples of Indians there for onward testing in India, said Agarwal.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)